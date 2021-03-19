Watch Now: 16 javelinas roam yard of home on Tucson's east side

Be the first to know
If you're using your sister's boyfriend's dad's Netflix account — listen up.
Your Wednesday morning headlines: Suspect arrested, motive investigated in Georgia killings; McConnell's "scorched earth" threat; white supremacist propaganda spikes.
CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago on Thursday decided to withhold first doses of COVID-19 vaccines from a hospital that improperly administered vaccinations to Trump Tower workers.
The only thing keeping the 2004 Ford F-350 pickup from falling was the set of "safety chains" attaching the 30-foot camper trailer to the pickup.
Airlines and others in the travel industry are throwing their support behind vaccine passports to boost pandemic-depressed travel, but what would these "health credentials" mean?
A 21-year-old man was taken into custody after shootings left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said Tuesday.
Some Americans are seeing their stimulus checks pending in their bank accounts, and they're complaining about banks holding their stimulus direct deposits.
The Vatican decreed Monday that the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions since God "cannot bless sin."
U.S. officials have arrested and charged two men with assaulting U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick with bear spray during the Jan. 6 riot.
Health experts say the surge in coronavirus cases in Europe should serve as a warning to the U.S. not to drop its safeguards too early. Here's the latest virus news.
