Watch Now: 2022 welcomed around the world

Sorrow for the dead and dying, fear of more infections to come and hopes for an end to the coronavirus pandemic were — again — the bittersweet cocktail with which the world said good riddance to 2021 and ushered in 2022.

New Year's Eve, which used to be celebrated globally with a free-spirited wildness, felt instead like a case of deja vu, with the fast-spreading omicron variant again filing hospitals.

The venue that many chose for New Year's celebrations was the same place they became overly familiarly with during lockdowns: their homes. Some cities cancelled traditional New Year’s Eve concerts and fireworks displays to avoid drawing large crowds.

Yet elsewhere boisterous New Year’s Eve celebrations kicked off and mass gatherings were allowed despite fears of the omicron variant. In mnay coluntries including the United States, large crowds gathered Friday evening for outdoor concerts, fireworks or light shows, and hotels and bars were packed.

