The US Supreme Court on Friday took the dramatic step of overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized a woman's constitutional right to an abortion and legalized it nationwide.
Just In
Watch Now: A post-Roe v. Wade America as the Supreme Court overturns landmark ruling
- VideoElephant
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
5-year-old boy dies after being left in car while his mother prepared for birthday party, police say
A 5-year-old boy died after his mother left him inside a car outside the family's home in Houston while she prepared for her daughter's birthday party, police said.
President Biden said he's considering a federal holiday on the gasoline tax with a decision possibly coming this week. Here's what it would mean.
Ravnsborg told a 911 dispatcher the night of the crash that he might have struck a deer or other large animal, and has said he didn’t know he struck a man — 55-year-old Joseph Boever — until he returned to the scene the next morning.
The Supreme Court has struck down a restrictive New York gun law in a major ruling for gun rights that is expected to impact half a dozen populous states.
President Biden will call on Congress to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes for 3 months — a move meant to ease financial pressures at the pump.
Things to know today: A historic first at Westminster dog show; WHO considers monkeypox health emergency; sports world mourns Tony Siragusa.
The Supreme Court ruled that religious schools can't be excluded from a Maine program that offers tuition aid for private education. Here's what it means.
Things to know today: Drivers around world rethink habits; Yellowstone's recovery, struggle; and world swimming body bans transgender women.
President Joe Biden remains confident but some Democrats worry the White House hasn’t fully grasped just how bad things may get.
Yellowstone National Park has partially reopened following record floods that reshaped its rivers and canyons, wiped out roads and left some areas inaccessible.