 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Watch Now: Alec Baldwin recalls Halyna Hutchins, can't discuss fatal shooting

  • 0

Alec Baldwin speaks on the death of Halyna Hutchins for the first time on camera, after the fatal shooting that occurred on the set of his latest film, "Rust."

Alec Baldwin told the paparazzi he is not allowed to talk about the details of the shooting that occurred on the set of his latest film, "Rust," but he had some things to say about the woman who died, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin appeared on camera from Manchester, VT, where he and his family have been laying low since the fatal incident.

"I'm not allowed to make any comments because it's an ongoing investigation," Baldwin told those gathered. "I've been ordered by the Sheriff's Department in Santa Fe. I can't answer any questions about the investigation. I can't."

Hutchins died after Baldwin discharged a prop gun on the set of his film. She was 42. The movie's director, Joel Souza, 48, was wounded in the shoulder.

"She was my friend," Baldwin told the paparazzi about Hutchins. "The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting I took her to dinner with Joel the director."

Baldwin's wife attempted to interrupt him and he said, "excuse me" to wave her off as he said, "We were a very very ... well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened."

Authorities are investigating the shooting.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Winnebago defeats Cheyenne-Eagle Butte football 52-0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News