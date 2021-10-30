Watch Now: Alec Baldwin recalls Halyna Hutchins, can't discuss fatal shooting

Alec Baldwin told the paparazzi he is not allowed to talk about the details of the shooting that occurred on the set of his latest film, "Rust," but he had some things to say about the woman who died, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin appeared on camera from Manchester, VT, where he and his family have been laying low since the fatal incident.

"I'm not allowed to make any comments because it's an ongoing investigation," Baldwin told those gathered. "I've been ordered by the Sheriff's Department in Santa Fe. I can't answer any questions about the investigation. I can't."

Hutchins died after Baldwin discharged a prop gun on the set of his film. She was 42. The movie's director, Joel Souza, 48, was wounded in the shoulder.

"She was my friend," Baldwin told the paparazzi about Hutchins. "The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting I took her to dinner with Joel the director."

Baldwin's wife attempted to interrupt him and he said, "excuse me" to wave her off as he said, "We were a very very ... well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened."

Authorities are investigating the shooting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0