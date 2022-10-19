Watch Now: Autumn snow falls from the Upper Midwest to Appalachia

From Michigan to Kentucky, many people experienced their first snow of the year as record-setting cold air moved across the country.
Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023, a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees.
Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted: “State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe.”
The teacher told a fifth-grade student that "she has a list and that he/she was on the bottom of that list," police said.
Smart disappeared from California Polytechnic State University over Memorial Day weekend in 1996. Her remains were never found.
The case was part of a probe into how the FBI conducted its own investigation into allegations of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and the Kremlin.
The Justice Department said in a Supreme Court filing that Trump’s request had no merit.
Starting today, millions of Americans can buy less-expensive hearing aids over the counter. Here's what to know about the new policy.
The boy's grandfather, in a wheelchair, and a neighbor with a pipe helped scare the bear off. The bear was fatally shot by police a short time later.
The student loan forgiveness application takes about 5 minutes to complete. Here's how to apply and what happens next.
Things to know today: US farmers will get $1.3 billion in debt relief; Trump to be deposed today in defamation suit; Yankees advance to ALCS. Get caught up.
