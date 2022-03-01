 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Now: Biden delivers his first State of the Union address

Facing disquiet at home and danger abroad, President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address at a steeply challenging moment for the nation, aiming to navigate out of the pandemic, reboot his stalled domestic agenda and confront Russian aggression.

