Watch Now: Biden delivers his first State of the Union address

Mask-wearing will be optional for those attending the address. That's thanks to updated mask guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week due to a sharp drop in cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the omicron strain of the coronavirus.
Face coverings were required last year when Biden addressed Congress.
All members of Congress were invited to attend. Attendance was limited last year and guests were not allowed to allow for social distancing. Guests also will not be allowed Tuesday.
COVID-19 tests and social distancing measures will still be required of attendees.
But at least one lawmaker, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, will sit out the speech rather than participate in what he calls COVID "theater." "I'm just not taking any more COVID tests unless I'm sick," he said Monday.
Biden will not wear a mask when he speaks, Psaki said. She was less certain about whether he would wear a mask to enter the chamber and walk down the aisle.