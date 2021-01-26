Watch now: Big winter snowstorm wallops Midwest

A major winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of the middle of the country while another system blanketed parts of the Southwest with snow, disrupting travel for a second consecutive day Tuesday and shuttering many schools.
There were closures of several coronavirus testing sites on Monday and Tuesday in Nebraska and Iowa, and both states saw 12 to 15 inches of snow in places. At least 4 inches of snow was expected through Tuesday across most of an area stretching from central Kansas northeast to Chicago and southern Michigan.
The storm made travel treacherous in places as wind-whipped snow piled up. Interstates were temporarily closed in western Nebraska and in Wisconsin near Milwaukee because of crashes Tuesday morning, and scores of flights were cancelled at airports across the region.
In Wisconsin, the weather service predicted up to 10 inches of snow could fall in the Milwaukee area, with the highest totals along Lake Michigan.
“It’s not only snow but it’s pretty darn windy out there, so that’s causing a lot of blowing and drifting," said Andy Boxell, a meteorologist in Wisconsin.
Check out photos of the wintry scene:
A woman plows the sidewalk near North Ridge Boulevard and West Birchwood Avenue in Rogers Park after more than three inches of snow fell during a winter storm that moved through the Chicago area overnight, Tuesday morning, Jan. 26, 2021. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Zarin Taylor walks his two Great Danes, Dottie and Terrabella near Lake Michigan on the Northside of Chicago Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. A major winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of the middle of the country stretching from central Kansas northeast to Chicago and southern Michigan.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Steve Snow uses a tractor to clear his driveway in Bennington, Neb., on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. The Omaha area recorded almost 12 inches of snow. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)
Snow covers cars and Blondo Street east of Northwest Radial Highway in Omaha, Neb., on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. The Omaha area recorded almost 12 inches of snow the day before. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)
A woman walks on North Ridge Boulevard near West Birchwood Avenue in Rogers Park after more than three inches of snow fell during a winter storm that moved through the Chicago area overnight, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
A man shovels the sidewalk near North Ridge Boulevard and West Birchwood Avenue in Rogers Park after more than three inches of snow fell during a winter storm that moved through the Chicago area overnight, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
A lone man walks along a frozen section of North Ave. beach on Lake Michigan north of downtown Chicago Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. A major winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of the middle of the country stretching from central Kansas northeast to Chicago and southern Michigan.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Traffic passes a sign warning of a winter storm, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. A major winter storm is expected to blanket a large swath of the middle of the country with snow Monday and disrupt travel as more than a foot of snow falls in some areas. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
A pedestrian walks down a snow covered sidewalk, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in downtown Des Moines, Iowa. A major winter storm is expected to blanket a large swath of the middle of the country with snow Monday and disrupt travel as more than a foot of snow falls in some areas. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
A pedestrian crosses a snow covered street, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in downtown Des Moines, Iowa. A major winter storm is expected to blanket a large swath of the middle of the country with snow Monday and disrupt travel as more than a foot of snow falls in some areas. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
A man, who did not give his name, clears the sidewalk using a snowblower during a winter storm in downtown Lincoln, Neb. on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)
Good samaritans stop to help dig out a stuck car along 13th street during a winter storm in downtown Lincoln, Neb. on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)
A pedestrian steps in tire tracks while crossing the street during a winter storm in downtown Lincoln, Neb. on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)
A lone runner leans into a stiff wind near Lake Michigan on the Northside of Chicago Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. A major winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of the middle of the country stretching from central Kansas northeast to Chicago and southern Michigan.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Harold Holmes clears a path on the sidewalk at his neighbor's house using a snow blower on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Flint, Mich. Holmes has lived in the College Cultural neighborhood for 44 years. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)
Flint resident Joe Harris shovels his driveway as snow continues to fall on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Flint, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)
A commuter is bundled up for the weather at the Berwyn Metra station as a snowstorm moves through the area on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)
Sandra Cisneros clears snow from her car following a winter storm in the Irving Park neighborhood of Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune via AP)
Jess Gamblin shovels the sidewalk outside her apartment building in the North Center neighborhood of Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune via AP)
Sarah Lee clears snow off her vehicle in the Edgewater neighborhood, after a snowstorm in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. In the Chicago area, between between 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) and 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) of snow had fallen by early Tuesday. (Tyler LaRiviere /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
