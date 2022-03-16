Watch Now: Brown bear gives a friendly wave for a slice of bread

This brown bear in Washington has good table manners!
After more than a month of surging gas prices, Tuesday brought some modest — very modest — relief to drivers. Here's what's happening and what to expect.
Brent Renaud, an acclaimed filmmaker who traveled to some of the darkest and most dangerous corners of the world for documentaries that transp…
A suspected gunman who has been stalking homeless men in New York City and Washington, D.C., killing at least 2 and wounding 3 others, has been arrested, police say.
Increasingly in liberal cities, leaders are removing encampments and pushing other strict measures to address homelessness that would have been unheard of a few years ago.
Players have voted to accept Major League Baseball's latest offer for a new labor deal, paving the way to end a 99-day lockout and salvage a 162-game regular season.
Police say they have arrested and charged six teenagers with murder in a shooting outside an Iowa school that killed a 15-year-old boy and injured two girls.
An outside study suggests that the program — commonly known as PPP — was troublingly expensive per job saved and the payments mostly benefitted the more affluent.
The CDC plans to extend the nationwide mask mandate on public transportation to April 18, will devise new guidelines for after that date, official says.
The U.S. will dramatically downgrade its trade status with Russia, raising tariffs on some products and banning imports of Russian seafood, alcohol and diamonds.
Things to know today: Russia's relentless bombardment of Kyiv includes strikes on residential buildings; virus cases spike in China; NCAA's First Four tips off tonight.
