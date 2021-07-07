 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: 'Bubble man' brings joy to San Francisco streets
0 Comments
spotlight AP

Watch Now: 'Bubble man' brings joy to San Francisco streets

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The bubble Kurth Reis conjured last month, like a genie he summoned from a bucket of soap, startled a small girl by Pier 39 as it almost enveloped her. She fled. The bubble popped. She then jumped and clapped, looking to Reis for another show.

A man in San Francisco found a unique way to create bubbles and now brings joy to those around the California city.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Haiti president's assassination worrisome

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News