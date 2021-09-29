Watch Now: California man breaks down when reunited with missing emotional support dog

The Watsonville Police Department in California says an officer "made it his mission" to find a dog named Arrow. Video credit: Watsonville Police
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Watsonville Police Department in California says an officer "made it his mission" to find a dog named Arrow. Video credit: Watsonville Police
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
When asked to take his mask down for a school picture, Mason refused. His mother describes the moment in a Facebook post.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities were seeking a suspect in a shooting that claimed the life of the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson, police said.
After officials found the remains of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, people on social media started drawing attention to Robinson’s disappearance.
At least three people have died after an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in Montana.
R. Kelly was convicted Monday in a sex trafficking trial after decades of avoiding criminal responsibility for numerous allegations of misconduct with young women and children.
The Texas border crossing where thousands of Haitian migrants converged in recent weeks will be partially reopened this afternoon, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
The boy was deer hunting when he spotted someone trying to steal a tractor and wood splitter, a family lawyer said.
A shooting at a Tennessee grocery store left one person dead and 12 others injured Thursday afternoon, and the shooter was subsequently found dead.
No migrants remained Friday at the Texas border encampment where almost 15,000 people — most of them Haitians — had converged just days earlier seeking asylum, local and federal officials said.
A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol subpoenaed four advisers and associates to former President Donald Trump.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.