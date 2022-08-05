Watch Now: California wildfire evacuees recount their escape

As California residents evacuate, firefighters prepare to battle a wildfire sweeping through the U.S. state. The McKinney fire continues to burn as the California wildfire death toll hits four.
Bloomington, Minnesota police confirmed on Twitter that they were working “an active incident” with numerous officers on the scene.
A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot.
President Biden will reenter isolation for least five days following a positive COVID-19 test.
A judge in Russia has sentenced American basketball player Brittney Griner on drug charges to nine years in prison.
You bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket and have been dreaming of how you’ll spend $1.28 billion. Now it’s time to check your numbers and face reality.
The jury’s decision Thursday marks the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for falsely claiming that the attack that killed 20 children and six educators in Newtown, Connecticut, was staged.
The vote Tuesday was the first test of voters' feelings about abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. Plus, get a rundown of key election outcomes tonight across the nation.
Tyler Schmidt died from a gunshot and “multiple sharp force injuries,” while his wife died from sharp force injuries. Their daughter, 6, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation.
A Mormon church "help line" was created to report and stop sexual abuse. Instead, the system may bury accusations against some members, allowing abuse to persist.
Police say Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person. Get more info on that and more trending news here.