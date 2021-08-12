Watch Now: ‘Chaos’ — Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down school board meeting in Wisconsin town

“The masks, this is simple, silence you. And our kids have no voice. These kids come home to their families in tears, spilling out their guts. Parents felt hopeless. We’re not going to tolerate another year, please, of torture and abuse on our children to attend the public education system,” one speaker, Stacie Coleman, said.

The crowd grew more animated and got louder and angrier as the minutes ticked on.

“Grow up and get a pair!” a man shouted at the board after being reprimanded for his public comment; he was met with shouts of support.

“We’re trying to have a civilized conversation,” Turke said before being interrupted by the same man, who yelled again: “We’re all trying to be civil here! We all have no masks on!”

The meeting devolved. Shouts overlapped one another. Communication failed.

A motion was made to suspend public comments as those gathered continued to yell. When board members Taylor Wishau and Marlo Brown said they wanted public comment to continue, they were met with cheers from the crowd. But Wishau’s and Brown’s five fellow board members overruled them, to the displeasure of the crowd.

Turke was unable to regain control.