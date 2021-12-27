Watch Now: Deaf baby in Virginia hears his mom and dad for the first time

Watch a baby in Virginia hear his mom and dad for the first time thanks to cochlear implants.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Watch a baby in Virginia hear his mom and dad for the first time thanks to cochlear implants.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors on Thursday convicted a suburban Minneapolis police officer of two manslaughter charges in the killing of Daunte Wri…
The omicron variant jumbled schedules and will disrupt staffing at some airlines today and tomorrow. Find out what's going on and what to do.
U.S. health regulators authorized the first pill against COVID-19, a Pfizer drug that Americans will be able to take at home to head off the worst effects of the virus.
A Saturday afternoon shift turned into an act of heroism for one Minnesota teen.
New studies suggest the Omicron variant doesn't cause severe disease as often as Delta. But finding out if you're infected just got a lot more challenging. Here's the latest on the eve of another coronavirus Christmas.
Weddington's death comes as the Supreme Court considers an abortion case that could be most serious challenge in years to the Roe decision. Here's a look at her life and the issue.
Things to know today: Studies find omicron may be milder than delta; Supreme Court to take up Biden's vaccine requirements; plus, 9 bold predictions for 2022
The Biden administration on Wednesday extended a student loan moratorium that has allowed millions of Americans to put off debt payments during the pandemic.
Family members were conducting a welfare check when they discovered the bodies and called 911.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command provides real-time updates on Santa’s progress Dec. 24 until midnight MST. Watch the livestream here.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.