The death toll continues to rise as severe winter storms pummeled the United States.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
An officer located her vehicle parked outside the mall and discovered the woman's body inside. Police say the death is not suspicious.
The Arctic blast has trapped some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocked out power to scores of homes and businesses.
More than 90 million people are under winter weather alerts and more than 87 million are under wind chill alerts.
A "Cousin Eddie" display from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out.
A wild winter storm continued to envelop much of the United States on Saturday, bringing blinding blizzards, freezing rain, flooding and life-threatening cold to most of the country.
The 814-page account provides a gripping narrative of Donald Trump's monthslong effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and spells out 11 recommendations.
Nearly three years into the pandemic, scientists are still trying to figure out why some people get "long" COVID's lasting symptoms. Plus, charts that track U.S. virus rates.
Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back whose heads-up thinking authored "The Immaculate Reception," considered the most iconic play in NFL history, has died.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will take down a makeshift wall made of shipping containers at the Mexico border, settling a lawsuit and political tussle with the U.S. government.
A major winter storm is bringing record-breaking temperature drops and harsh snowy conditions that have resulted in flight cancellations, highway closures and several state emergency declarations.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.