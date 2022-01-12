 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Dog rescued in California after surviving deep snow and wildfires

  • Updated
  • 0

‘Russ’ has been reunited with his owner after being rescued from deep snow in California. He’s been on the run since the Caldor Fire sparked in August.

‘Russ’ has been reunited with his owner after being rescued from deep snow in California. He’s been on the run since the Caldor Fire sparked in August.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The most efficient time to put names to a face is in your sleep

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News