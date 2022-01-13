Watch Now: Donated cars helping Kentucky tornado survivors

Donations that have poured in from across the country are being used to help Mayfield, Kentucky tornado survivors get cars and have a safe place to stay.
More than five dozen people were injured and 13 people were still in critical condition in the hospital.
See the surveillance video that was used to identify an 18-year-old New Mexico woman accused of abandoning her newborn baby in a dumpster.
The viruses that cause colds, the flu and COVID-19 are spread the same way — through droplets from the nose and mouth of infected people.
Will a fourth shot be needed? Is omicron really a weaker variant? Plus, why hospitals are rationing new coronavirus treatments. Get all the latest here, plus 10 charts tracing vaccination and infection.
Amber Uresti said she and her 6- and 3-year-old daughters had gone inside the restaurant before her husband, who was tasked with getting the cake.
Things to know today: Biden will endorse filibuster change for voting rights; the latest from Bob Saget's death; Georgia beats Alabama for college football title. Get caught up.
There are 145,982 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. — about twice as many than two weeks ago and more than the previous high in January 2021.
Virus updates: Hospitalizations of U.S. children under 5 have soared in recent weeks; FDA shortens timing of Moderna booster to 5 months; remote learning despair.
Things to know today: Judge rules unvaccinated Djokovic can play in Australia; fans, co-stars remember Bob Saget; Raiders-Chargers OT thriller finalizes NFL playoff picture.
On a somber day in the U.S. Capitol stood a former Republican vice president fiercely opposed and reviled by Democrats. He recalled his time: "There were no differences when it came to both parties' devotion to the idea of democracy."
