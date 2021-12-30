A dashcam captured the moment an SUV hit a police car after the driver lost control of their vehicle due to slippery conditions on US Route 199 in Grants Pass, Oregon, on December 27.
Watch Now: Driver loses control of vehicle on ice, slams into Oregon police car
- AccuWeather
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster, whose exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades, has died.
The omicron variant jumbled schedules and will disrupt staffing at some airlines today and tomorrow. Find out what's going on and what to do.
Weddington's death comes as the Supreme Court considers an abortion case that could be most serious challenge in years to the Roe decision. Here's a look at her life and the issue.
Flight cancellations that disrupted holiday travel stretched into Monday, with major U.S. airlines each canceling dozens of flights. Plus, more omicron updates.
New studies suggest the Omicron variant doesn't cause severe disease as often as Delta. But finding out if you're infected just got a lot more challenging. Here's the latest on the eve of another coronavirus Christmas.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.
Things to know today: U.S. flu season arrives on schedule; Fauci's air travel warning; plus, the best photos of 2021. Get caught up.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command provides real-time updates on Santa’s progress Dec. 24 until midnight MST. Watch the livestream here.
What to know today: Remembering two legends, ex-Sen. Harry Reid and football Hall of Famer John Madden; US is COVID hot spot on eve of New Year's Eve.
The world’s largest and most powerful space telescope rocketed away Saturday on a high-stakes quest to behold light from the first stars and galaxies and scour the universe for hints of life. Here's what it can do.