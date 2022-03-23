Watch Now: Eyewitness video captures tornado that hit New Orleans area

It was a devastating storm that left one dead and thousands more without power.
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who was convicted of killing and dismembering his parents was sentenced Thursday to life without parole, with a judge saying his obligation to protect the public required the stiffest possible sentence.
A Walmart employee shared this video of people screaming for shoppers in the parking lot to run to the shelter of the store as debris flew through the air.
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun would welcome the U.S. Supreme Court rescinding its 1967 ruling that legalized interracial marriage nationwide in favor of allowing each state to decide such issues on its own.
Lia Thomas took control in the final 100 yards of the 500-yard freestyle to make history Thursday as the first transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship.
Over the first two days of hearings, Republican senators characterized Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's judicial views as extremist and soft on crime. Here's a look at the claims and facts.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized because of an infection, the Supreme Court said Sunday.
President Biden and China's Xi Jinping spoke for nearly two hours as the White House looked to deter Beijing from providing military or economic aid to Russia.
WNBA star Brittney Griner will remain in custody until May 19 after her arrest in Russia last month for allegedly carrying vape cartridges, Russian state news reported.
From the logging roads of the Pacific Northwest to the farm country of the Great Plains and beyond, it's not uncommon for people in rural parts of the U.S. to learn to drive when they're young.
