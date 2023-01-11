As crews clean up mud and debris across Santa Barbara County, some people say they're concerned about the next round of rain in the forecast.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
As crews clean up mud and debris across Santa Barbara County, some people say they're concerned about the next round of rain in the forecast.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Eight family members, five of them children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southern Utah home Wednesday.
ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that doctors "believe he’s even ahead of schedule in his recovery. Damar has even been able to hold/grip hands with some family & friends."
The DNA of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was found on a knife sheath at the crime scene, an investigator said in court documents unsealed Thursday.
Officials in the city of Enoch said 42-year-old Michael Haight, 42 took his own life after killing his wife, mother-in-law and the couple’s five children.
Republican Kevin McCarthy finally won the House speakership on a 15th ballot early Saturday, after tensions erupted on the House floor. He prevailed after a grueling standoff that tested American democracy and the GOP majority’s ability to govern.
The evacuation order affecting about 10,000 people came on the fifth anniversary of a mudslide that killed 23 people and destroyed more than 100 homes in the coastal enclave.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday.
The white sedan cruised past the gray, three-story rental home on a dead-end street in Moscow, Idaho. Then again. And again.
Special counsel to the president Richard Sauber says “a small number of documents with classified markings” were discovered as Biden’s personal attorneys were clearing out the offices of the Penn Biden Center
Prince Harry has accused his brother of physically attacking him in his new memoir, among other claims. Get that and more trending news here.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.