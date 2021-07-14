Watch Now: Families flooded with support as Oregon wildfire spreads

As hundreds of firefighters battle the Bootleg Fire, neighbors and strangers are offering help to families and livestock that were forced to pack up and leave.
Most parents don't have to do anything to get the funds, but those who haven't filed tax returns or used the IRS's non-filer tool to receive stimulus checks must take action to get the payments.
Employees of a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, turned in their two-week notices and changed a sign outside the restaurant to read "We all quit."
President Joe Biden fired Andrew Saul even though a statute says the administrator could only be fired for neglecting his duties or malfeasance.
President Joe Biden on Thursday said the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on Aug. 31, saying “speed is safety” as the United States seeks to end the nearly 20-year war.
State of emergency for Tokyo with Olympics just 2 weeks away; Haiti reeling from assassination; Lightning strikes twice in NHL. Get caught up.
Richard Branson is due to launch from New Mexico with two pilots and three more crew aboard a rocket plane in a race among the rich to conquer space tourism. Watch the show.
Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine may pose a "small possible risk" of a rare neurological reaction, U.S. health officials said Monday.
U.S. COVID-19 cases are rising again after months of decline. Experts blame the fast-spreading delta variant and lagging vaccination rates.
Thrill-seeking billionaire Richard Branson has reached space aboard his own winged rocket ship in his boldest adventure yet.
Vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear masks inside school buildings, the CDC said Friday. Read the new guidelines here.
