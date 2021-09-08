Watch Now: Families returning to communities devastated by Dixie Fire

Evacuation orders have been lifted in Greenville and other Northern California neighborhoods that were ravaged by the Dixie Fire.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Evacuation orders have been lifted in Greenville and other Northern California neighborhoods that were ravaged by the Dixie Fire.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Labor Day 2021 represents a perilous crossroads for millions of Americans: Two primary anchors of the government's COVID-19 protection package are ending. Plus, view 3 charts that show the national jobs picture.
Police said they have identified the teen who left the backpack in the dumpster but they declined to provide her age, except to say she is under 18. At this point, no charges have been filed against her, a police spokeswoman said.
This morning's headlines: After a torrent of crises, President Biden is hoping to turn the page; "The Wire" star Michael K. Williams dies at 54; US Open enters second week.
Some inpatients in Oklahoma are being transferred out of state, including as far as South Dakota, to find an ICU bed. Late Thursday afternoon, the city of Stillwater announced an emergency declaration to construct "overflow tents" Friday outside of its hospital because medical and ICU capacities are maxed.
Sept. 11 survivors bear scars and the weight of unanswerable questions. On the 20th anniversary of the attack, six survivors reflect on their journey since that tragic day.
At least nine people were killed in New York City and New Jersey as relentless rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida sent the area into a state of emergency Thursday.
Rogan said he took several medications after his diagnosis, including the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin, which US health officials have strongly advised against.
Ground zero ceremonies. Newly built memorials. Silence. Prayers. Americans have honored 9/11 in many ways over the past 20 years. A reflective look back.
Hundreds of thousands still suffering in Louisiana after Ida; Robert E. Lee statue coming down today; Britney Spears' father files to end conservatorship. Get caught up.
Intel raises Capitol rally security concerns; changing winds give hope in wildfire fight; US Open update. Plus, the latest from Ida's relentless path through the US.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.