Watch Now: Fire dog helps crews battling biggest wildfire in America

After working long shifts battling wildfires, crews are getting a welcome visit from the first certified First Responder Therapy Dog in Oregon.
Employees of a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, turned in their two-week notices and changed a sign outside the restaurant to read "We all quit."
Most parents don't have to do anything to get the funds, but those who haven't filed tax returns or used the IRS's non-filer tool to receive stimulus checks must take action to get the payments.
President Joe Biden fired Andrew Saul even though a statute says the administrator could only be fired for neglecting his duties or malfeasance.
The fire department says it was struck by lightning. The city inspector blames natural deterioration. The artist is skeptical.
U.S. COVID-19 cases are rising again after months of decline. Experts blame the fast-spreading delta variant and lagging vaccination rates.
Richard Branson is due to launch from New Mexico with two pilots and three more crew aboard a rocket plane in a race among the rich to conquer space tourism. Watch the show.
Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine may pose a "small possible risk" of a rare neurological reaction, U.S. health officials said Monday.
Thrill-seeking billionaire Richard Branson has reached space aboard his own winged rocket ship in his boldest adventure yet.
Vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear masks inside school buildings, the CDC said Friday. Read the new guidelines here.
The woman and her party were camped near the town's post office and museum when a grizzly bear pulled her out of her tent and killed her early Tuesday, officials said.
