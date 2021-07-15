 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Fire dog helps crews battling biggest wildfire in America
Watch Now: Fire dog helps crews battling biggest wildfire in America

After working long shifts battling wildfires, crews are getting a welcome visit from the first certified First Responder Therapy Dog in Oregon.

