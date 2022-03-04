Watch Now: Firefighters rescue dog floating on an ice chunk in the Detroit River

Standing on a slippery ladder in an icy river, a firefighter used a catchpole to pull a stranded labradoodle to safety.
Las Vegas police say 14 people have been shot in a hookah parlor. One victim died and two suffered critical injuries.
A man shot and killed his three children, one other person and himself at a church in Sacramento, Calif.
President Biden's address saw unity on Ukraine, a shift to the middle on policy and an effort to move past COVID. Here are 7 takeaways from the speech.
These are the 7 senators likely to decide whether Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson wins confirmation to the Supreme Court.
"Many of our bishops are anti-science. ... They are cold and cruel," said Sister Luisa Derouen, a retired nun, about several Catholic dioceses that have issued guidelines targeting trans people.
All 31 member countries of the IEA have agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves — half of that from the US — in response to the Russian war.
Some bars and liquor stores think they've found a potent way to punish Russia for invading Ukraine: They're pulling Russian vodka off their shelves and promoting Ukrainian brands instead.
Lawyers for Trump and his two eldest children filed papers on Monday with the appellate division of the state's trial court, seeking to overturn Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron's Feb. 17 ruling.
President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with a fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Here's every word.
The jury on Thursday found Brett Hankison not guilty of three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots that ripped into a neighboring apartment.
