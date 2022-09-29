 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Now: Firefighters wade through deep floodwaters to save truck swamped by Ian

Hurricane Ian sent severe flooding into the Naples Fire-Rescue building on Sept. 28, forcing firefighters to save what they could.

Hurricane Ian sent severe flooding into the Naples Fire-Rescue building on Wednesday, forcing firefighters to save what they could.

