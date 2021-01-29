Watch Now: Flight passengers sing happy birthday to WWII veteran turning 100
The Supreme Court on Monday brought an end to lawsuits over whether Donald Trump illegally profited off his presidency.
The Proud Boys were a major agitator during the Capitol riot, rallying against a "deep state" to break down the current government. Revelations of Tarrio as a federal informant came as a surprise.
An Ohio family, kicked out of a youth basketball league after the mom refused to wear her mask over her nose, wants the decision reversed.
McConnell retreats from filibuster fight; 'historic' snow across Midwest; Twitter bans My Pillow CEO
Your Tuesday morning headlines: McConnell backs off filibuster fight with Schumer; wintry weather in the Midwest; another Twitter ban of Trump ally. Get caught up.
Senate rejects GOP motion to dismiss Trump impeachment trial, but vote shows conviction may be unlikely
- Updated
The Senate has rejected a Republican attempt to dismiss Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial, allowing the case to move forward but also foreshadowing that there may not be enough votes to convict him.
Get today's latest virus news: $1.9T virus relief talks underway; Biden reinstates foreign travel restrictions; 2 in 5 Americans live near strained ICUs; Birx notes Trump's 'parallel' data.
- Updated
The Department of Homeland Security issued a national terrorism bulletin warning of the potential for violence from people motivated by anti-government sentiment after President Joe Biden's election.
After a big breakfast at a Colorado restaurant, a generous customer left employees a $1,400 tip and a message that said "COVID sucks!"
Today's presidential roundup: Biden signs order reversing Trump's ban on transgender people in military; will sign "buy American" order; plus, John Kerry's climate message to world.
Biden 'bringing back the pros' for virus briefings; no holding down New Orleans; and more virus updates
Starting today, the nation's top scientists and public health experts will regularly brief Americans on the COVID-19 pandemic. Get today's latest virus developments here.