Watch Now: Flight passengers sing happy birthday to WWII veteran turning 100
Watch Now: Flight passengers sing happy birthday to WWII veteran turning 100

Passengers on board a Southwest Airlines flight honored a WWII veteran by singing for his 100th birthday. The flight was heading to Arizona and part of the organization Honor Flight Nevada, which helps veterans visit memorials dedicated to their service.

