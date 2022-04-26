Watch Now: Florida deputy climbs building to save baby trapped in a fire

Bodycam footage from Florida shows police officers saving a mother and baby from a burning building.
Bodycam footage from Florida shows police officers saving a mother and baby from a burning building.
A football coach who was fired for praying with students on the field will take his arguments to the Supreme Court in a case that's become a cultural touchstone.
A New York judge is holding former President Trump in civil contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena related to the state AG's probe of Trump's company.
Behind the bright lights and pulsing music of one of the world's leading dance competition companies, some dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company's powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, according to a joint investigation by The Associated Press and the Toronto Star.
Ohio doctor accused of 14 hospital patient deaths by ordering excessive painkillers found not guilty of all murder counts.
America's wildfires: Wind-driven blazes are threatening New Mexico villages, Arizona homes, Nebraska communities and more. Get the latest.
The U.S. Capitol was briefly evacuated Wednesday evening after police identified an aircraft that they said posed "a probable threat.” But the plane was actually carrying members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights, who then parachuted into Nationals Park for a pregame demonstration. The alert from the U.S. Capitol Police sent congressional staffers fleeing from the Capitol and legislative building around 6:30 p.m. The incident suggested a stunning communications failure between the military and the Capitol Police, all the more remarkable because of Washington’s focus on improving security since the January 6, 2021, attack on the building by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.
A Texas appeals court on Monday delayed the execution of a woman amid growing doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter.
A 4-year-old Louisiana girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said.
A 12-apartment building was gutted. “It’s one of the worst fires we’ve had here in a while,” the fire chief said.
Southwest wildfires forced evacuations, tightened resources tonight: Hundreds fled as relentless winds pushed flames to the edge of a poplar college town and tourist haven.
