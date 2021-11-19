Watch Now: Florida wildlife officials rescue bear with plastic container around head

Watch Florida wildlife officials capture a bear and remove the plastic container stuck on her head.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Watch Florida wildlife officials capture a bear and remove the plastic container stuck on her head.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Interviews with dozens of insiders reveal a complex reality inside the White House. Many in the vice president's circle say she's being sidelined. Biden aides see a lack of focus.
An 8-month-old child fell from a door of a vehicle and was run over and killed by the car behind it, police said in Irving, Texas, a suburb of Dallas.
As jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial asked to view video evidence Wednesday, the judge also shared some thoughts about media coverage of the case.
A man who identified himself as "Maserati Mike" and has been among the loudest demonstrators in Kenosha during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial is a fired former police officer from Ferguson, Missouri, reports say.
On the surface, it looked like prosecutors' easiest task at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial would be convicting him of a much less significant charge — being a minor in possession of a firearm.
Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyers are asking the judge to declare a mistrial over prosecution video evidence. Watch live here.
The House voted Wednesday to censure Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona for posting of an animated video that depicted him killing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
In a blow to President Biden's vaccine mandate, a federal court declined Friday to lift its stay on the vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more workers.
Things to know today: House vote on sweeping social, climate bill expected today; virus numbers climb in Midwest; 'Tiger King' star's silence. Get caught up.
Gov. Kevin Stitt commuted Jones' sentence to life without the possibility of parole.
Tulsa students stage walkout in support of Julius Jones amid commutation: 'This isn't over'
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.