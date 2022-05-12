 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Good Samaritans rescue unconscious driver from moving car in Florida

  • 0

CCTV footage captured the moment motorists in Florida rushed to stop a car after the driver had fallen unconscious during a medical emergency. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

See the hazardous dams for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

See the hazardous dams for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

In Woodbury County, there are 11 dams with a hazard rating of "high" which means that the likely loss of human life is high if dam failure occurs. One of those, "Smokey Hollow Subwatershed Site 4," is marked as being in fair condition while the other 10 have a satisfactory rating. Condition ratings range from good down to unsatisfactory.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Stoles honor graduating seniors joining the military

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News