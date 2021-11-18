Watch Now: Grizzly bear and her cubs spotted wandering the streets of Wyoming

Security footage shows a grizzly bear and her four cubs taking a stroll through the town of Jackson.
Authorities have been searching for Jaclyn Angel Dobbs, whose 21-year-old mother was found dead days earlier in her Illinois apartment.
Interviews with dozens of insiders reveal a complex reality inside the White House. Many in the vice president's circle say she's being sidelined. Biden aides see a lack of focus.
An 8-month-old child fell from a door of a vehicle and was run over and killed by the car behind it, police said in Irving, Texas, a suburb of Dallas.
As jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial asked to view video evidence Wednesday, the judge also shared some thoughts about media coverage of the case.
On the surface, it looked like prosecutors' easiest task at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial would be convicting him of a much less significant charge — being a minor in possession of a firearm.
Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyers are asking the judge to declare a mistrial over prosecution video evidence. Watch live here.
The House voted Wednesday to censure Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona for posting of an animated video that depicted him killing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
In a blow to President Biden's vaccine mandate, a federal court declined Friday to lift its stay on the vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more workers.
Peanut butter fans rejoice. Reese's is releasing its largest peanut butter cup ever: a nine-inch Reese's Thanksgiving Pie. Here's how to get one.
The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial ended its second day of deliberations without a verdict Wednesday. Here's the latest.
