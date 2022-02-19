 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Watch now: Helicopter crashes into ocean near Miami Beach swimmers

  • Updated
  • 0

MIAMI (AP) — A helicopter crashed Saturday into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, plummeting a few feet away from swimmers in a crowded stretch popular among tourists, officials said.

Two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, and no one else appeared to be injured.

The Miami Beach Police Department said on Twitter that it received a call Saturday afternoon about the crash in the area off South Beach.

Florida helicopter crash

A video shared by the police captures the helicopter descending over the ocean and crashing into the water as sunbathers crowd the beach and others swim.

Police closed off a two-block stretch of the beach, in the area where travelers frequent outdoor cafes, restaurants and shops. The police department said the Federal Aviation Administration is responding to the scene.

Watch Now: Popular videos from the past week you may have missed

Video from Illinois shows a massive pileup on a highway during a blizzard, mountain climbers were rescued after being stranded at a high altitude in Spain, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.

Man films 100 car pileup on Illinois highway during blizzard conditions
National
AP

Man films 100 car pileup on Illinois highway during blizzard conditions

  • Updated
  • 0

Luckily none were injured. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Mountain climbers rescued at high altitude in Spain
World
AP

Mountain climbers rescued at high altitude in Spain

  • Updated
  • 0

Two mountain climbers were rescued at a high altitude after being stranded on the snowy mountainside in Valle de Hecho, Spain, on Feb. 12.

Unbelievable! Unruly passenger subdued by coffee pot on American Airlines flight
National
AP

Unbelievable! Unruly passenger subdued by coffee pot on American Airlines flight

  • Updated
  • 0

The American Airlines flight only made it about halfway to its destination. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Hubble captures images of two galaxies on cosmic collision course
Science
AP

Hubble captures images of two galaxies on cosmic collision course

  • Updated
  • 0

And at their centers are two supermassive black holes.

Largest blue diamond to ever come to auction estimated in excess of $48 million
World
AP

Largest blue diamond to ever come to auction estimated in excess of $48 million

  • Updated
  • 0

This is the largest and most valuable blue diamond to ever come to auction, and here’s why. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Photographer captures the moment Mt. Etna erupts while being struck by lightning
World
AP

Photographer captures the moment Mt. Etna erupts while being struck by lightning

  • Updated
  • 0

It’s a reminder just how powerful mother nature can be Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Giant Israeli strawberry wins Guinness World Record
World
AP

Giant Israeli strawberry wins Guinness World Record

  • Updated
  • 0

An Israeli farmer has grown the world's heaviest strawberry, according to Guinness World Records.

Would you drink gin made from elephant dung?
World
AP

Would you drink gin made from elephant dung?

  • Updated
  • 0

Indlovu gin is one of the most unique drinks on the market - the botanicals used to make it are are extracted from dried elephant dung.

Archeologists discover 5,000-year-old stone drum from Stonehenge era
World
AP

Archeologists discover 5,000-year-old stone drum from Stonehenge era

  • Updated
  • 0

They say it probably wasn’t very good for drumming, but its archeological significance is massive.

Egyptian researcher designs brainwave-controlled wheelchair
World
AP

Egyptian researcher designs brainwave-controlled wheelchair

  • Updated
  • 0

An Egyptian researcher designs a wheelchair for people with tetraplegia which operates by receiving users' brainwaves.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kamala Harris warns Russia of "unprecedented" sanctions if they invade Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News