As the world's largest active volcano erupted for the first time in decades in Hawaii, a helicopter company recorded this incredible video.
It wasn't until the woman got home at the end of the day that she was met by police officers, who told her the patient was her 17-year-old daughter, Montana.
Authorities investigating the fatal shootings of six people at a Walmart said that the shooter bought the gun just hours before and left a note with grievances against coworkers on his phone.
The man's sister said he left the bar around 11 p.m. to use the restroom and never returned to his stateroom.
The system is likely to spawn tornadoes and damaging winds after dark Tuesday, from eastern Texas to southern Indiana.
Meanwhile, Twitter owner Elon Musk says he is granting “amnesty” for suspended accounts; critics predicted hate and harassment to ensue. Get a recap of Thanksgiving Day news.
Early voting has opened in the Georgia runoff for U.S. Senate. Elsewhere, Chinese protested COVID lockdowns. Plus, today's celebrity birthdays and history milestones.
Plus, will travel snarls ease so you can get where you're going for Thanksgiving today? Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays, a look back at this date in history, and more -- all you need to know before to grandmother's house you go.
A minute-by-minute recounting of how the man who went overboard a Carnival cruise ship was found and rescued in what some are calling a Thanksgiving miracle.
More than 150 people have been interviewed, but authorities gave no indication they were closer to naming a suspect. More than 45 investigators are involved in the murder case. Here's what we know, and don't know.
As well-fed holiday travelers pack their bags, hit the roads and squeeze into planes this weekend, widespread rain and snow could cause delays in the trip home.
