Watch Now: Herd of manatees comes right up to the shore in Florida

A herd of manatees swam extremely close to the shore of Miramar Beach on August 19, delighting beachgoers as the endangered animals passed by.
Hospitals in virus hotspots say they are clearly seeing more admissions and deaths among people under the age of 65. Here are the latest virus updates.
Top Democrats vs. rebellious moderates; Texas governor tests positive for COVID; R. Kelly's sex-abuse trial. Plus, the latest weather developments and more.
The man who claimed to have a bomb in a truck near the Library of Congress has surrendered to law enforcement, ending an hourslong standoff.
U.S. health officials Wednesday recommended all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots. The doses could begin the week of Sept. 20. Details here.
U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans; Taliban declares "amnesty"; Fred drenches Southeast U.S. Get caught up.
President Joe Biden said Monday he stands "squarely behind" his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan and that the government's collapse was quicker than anticipated.
Biden's pledge on Afghanistan evacuations; EPA's ban of controversial pesticide; 2 dead in Indiana workplace shooting. Plus, today's forecast, birthdays and more top headlines.
“Grow up and get a pair!” a man shouted at the board after being reprimanded for his comment; he was met with shouts of support. Later, a man grabbed a microphone and yelled: “We are going to take over this board right now!”
Police are investigating a report of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill and have evacuated multiple buildings.
In chaotic scene, sporadic gunfire at Kabul's airport frightened Afghan families desperate to escape. Three tropical systems now churning in Atlantic. Get today's latest.
