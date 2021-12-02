Watch Now: Hippo takes underwater nap while enjoying fish spa at Texas zoo

This is the funny moment a hippo takes an underwater nap while enjoying a 'fish spa' from his scaly tankmates at the San Antonio Zoo.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
This is the funny moment a hippo takes an underwater nap while enjoying a 'fish spa' from his scaly tankmates at the San Antonio Zoo.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Finding other survivors is highly unlikely, officials said. In the U.S., weather may make post-Thanksgiving travel tricky, and hundreds of FedEx shipments have been found dumped in a ravine.
The local sheriff said he didn't know why the boy's father bought the gun. Several students from the shooting remain in critical condition, including a 14-year-old on ventilator. Here's the latest.
Authorities say eight people were wounded in an attack at a Michigan high school in which three students were killed.
It's unclear where the new variant actually arose, but a slew of nations moved to restrict travel from Africa. Here's what you need to know, plus more updates and the latest data on infections and vaccination.
CNN said Tuesday it suspended anchor Chris Cuomo indefinitely after fresh details emerged about how he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he faced charges of sexual harassment.
The latest on the new omicron variant: Two new cases confirmed in Britain as new restrictions are being placed on travel with each passing hour.
The CDC strengthened its COVID-19 booster shot recommendation to include all adults as the new omicron variant spreads.
Here's what you should know about this week's Supreme Court case over abortion, where Roe v. Wade is facing its most serious challenge in 30 years.
WHO says it could still take some time to get a full picture of the threat posed by omicron. Here's what we know — and what we don't.
Things to know today: President Biden is kicking off a more urgent COVID-19 booster campaign; pro baseball work stoppage is first in a quarter-century. Get caught up.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.