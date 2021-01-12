Watch Now: House committee debates action against Trump in wake of riot

Watch live as the House members debate action against President Donald Trump in the wake of a deadly pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol.
House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol for the first time since the riot to approve a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to declare the president unable to serve. Pence is not expected to take any such action. The House would next move swiftly to impeach Trump.
Trump faces a single charge — “incitement of insurrection” — in the impeachment resolution that the House will begin debating Wednesday, a week before Democrat Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated, Jan. 20.