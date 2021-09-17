Watch Now: Illinois high school student lands bass fishing as school activity

“We showed how successful it can be, like when golf came to us, and how successful that program became,” said school board vice president Scott Clarke. “And how many kids are getting scholarships and going to college as a result.”

The school is will be looking for the best possible practice locations at local lakes, so students can prepare for its first season in May.

“Not just with this situation with any situation, not only do you want to meet students’ needs academically, but I feel like there's so much more to high school, outside of what happens in the classroom,” Lock said. “Being part of any club organization or extracurricular — be it fine arts or sports or something like this — it's just better for kids and makes them more well-rounded and makes them not only better students, but better people when they graduate high school.”