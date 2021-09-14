Watch Now: Illinois man snags 750-pound alligator

It is estimated the alligator was about 70 years old when Hackl encountered it on his Sept. 2 hunting trip. How the alligator ended up with an ancient arrowhead in its stomach (it also had a less elderly possible fishing weight in there as well) is anybody’s guess. But it adds to the intrigue of a story that has already made quite a splash on the Internet and created many ripples of interest.

The giant alligator is the gift that keeps on giving, too. Hackl eats what he hunts and can only guesstimate how many gator “nuggets” and steaks he will dine on thanks to this monster. “We picked up like 12 full-size grocery bags of meat from the processor,” he said with a smile in his voice.

He explained he got to go on the hunt of a lifetime after meeting Raleigh, Mississippi, taxidermist John Hamilton at a taxidermy show. “We just hit it off and he invited me to come down and go gator-hunting and so it kind of went from there,” said Hackl.

Hamilton had the hunting permit but willingly gave it up for his new friend, even after helping him land the longest alligator caught in Mississippi this year.

“John was kind enough to give me the tags when he could have claimed the gator for himself,” added Hackl. “This hunt was a once-in-a-lifetime thing and yet he stuck to his word and that was very generous of him.”