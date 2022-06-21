 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Watch Now: Incredible moment three waterspouts spin at once off the coast of Alabama

  • Updated
  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

A Twitter user captured this stunning video just off the coast of Alabama.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What we know about how Pence's day unfolded on Jan. 6

What we know about how Pence's day unfolded on Jan. 6

Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in the spotlight as the Jan. 6 committee turns its focus to former President Donald Trump’s desperate attempts to persuade Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. But Pence rejected Trump's public and private pressure. He remained on the Capitol grounds throughout the rioting and returned to preside over the formal vote count.

Watch Now: Related Video

Archaeologists discover ancient Roman temple in Netherlands

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News