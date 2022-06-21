Watch Now: Incredible moment three waterspouts spin at once off the coast of Alabama

A Twitter user captured this stunning video just off the coast of Alabama.
Twelve elementary school children drank floor sealant believing it was milk after it was served to students at a childcare program in Juneau, Alaska.
President Biden said he's considering a federal holiday on the gasoline tax with a decision possibly coming this week. Here's what it would mean.
A woman found her "15 minutes of fame" when she played pickleball with the Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Alex Highsmith.
The Federal Reserve intensified its drive to tame inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point, its largest hike since 1994.
They took photo No. 9 on Wednesday after fears it could be a photo of four.
Things to know today: President Biden tells oil refiners to produce more gas, collect fewer profits; the latest from Yellowstone; plus, election results.
President Biden sat down for his first news interview since February to discuss gas prices, the nation's mood and Republicans. Some takeaways.
Things to know today: Drivers around world rethink habits; Yellowstone's recovery, struggle; and world swimming body bans transgender women.
Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in the spotlight as the Jan. 6 committee turns its focus to former President Donald Trump’s desperate attempts to persuade Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. But Pence rejected Trump's public and private pressure. He remained on the Capitol grounds throughout the rioting and returned to preside over the formal vote count.
President Joe Biden remains confident but some Democrats worry the White House hasn’t fully grasped just how bad things may get.
