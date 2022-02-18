Amid soaring rates of overdose deaths blamed on increasingly powerful synthetic drugs such as fentanyl and other opioids, New York City has opened two supervised drug injection sites – the only two such centers in the whole of the United States. Here, users can shoot up or smoke drugs using clean equipment with doctors on hand to take action in case of an overdose.
Just In
Watch Now: Inside America's first supervised drug injection site
- VideoElephant
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Democratic Party's brand is so toxic in some parts of rural America that liberals are removing bumper stickers and refusing to acknowledge their party affiliation publicly.
Britain's Prince Andrew has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who said she was sexually trafficked to the British royal by the financier Jeffrey Epstein when she was 17.
Alex Rodriguez's involvement in a $375 million deal for Trump's D.C. hotel would make him an unlikely financial savior for the former president.
Newer strains of far-right movements fueled by conspiracy theories, misogyny and anti-vaccine proponents contributed to a rise in killings by domestic extremists in the U.S., report says.
President Biden is ordering the release of Trump's White House visitor logs to the House committee investigating Jan. 6, rejecting Trump's claims of executive privilege.
A search is underway for an airplane that is believed to have gone down near North Carolina's Outer Banks.
Former U.S. Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke misused his position in the Trump administration to advance a project in his Montana hometown and lied about it, according to investigators.
Farms that raise turkeys and chickens for meat and eggs are on high alert, fearing a repeat of a 2015 bird flu outbreak that killed 50 million birds.
The judge said Palin had failed to show that The Times had acted out of malice, something required in libel lawsuits involving public figures.
"I don't have any memory of going into the game, being at the game ... talking to my wife at the end of the game," said Reyna. "Will I ever remember? I ask her every day."