Watch Now: Intense bodycam footage shows California police rescuing family from floodwaters

San Bernardino police officers released body cam footage of a dramatic rescue of a woman and her two children from fast-moving floodwaters on September 11.
There is little evidence to suggest teacher turnover has increased nationwide or educators are leaving in droves.
Three children were found dead in the surf off Brooklyn's famed Coney Island boardwalk. Police believe they may have been drowned by their mother.
🎧 It was a rough day on Wall Street, the casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrived in London and PnB Rock was killed in L.A. Those stories and more on our daily podcast.
🎧 President Biden was at the Detroit auto show, Mike Lindell says the FBI took his phone and there are concerns over TikTok search results. Those stories and more on our daily podcast.
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is on a final journey through Scotland to a Royal Air Force plane that will carry her back to London. Live coverage here.
King Charles III is accompanying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin in a procession through the heart of the Scottish capital. Full coverage here.
Things to know today: Trump's "Save America PAC" facing legal scrutiny; the queen's coffin will return to London; the 74th Primetime Emmys.
Things to know today: King Charles III pledges selfless duty in address to Parliament; Biden to push cancer "moonshot"; NFL Week 1 roundup.
Also, find out why workers and railways are at a standoff, and get answers to answers to questions about what it means for the U.S. economy.
The stock market fell the most since June 2020 following Wall Street’s humbling realization that inflation is not slowing as much as hoped.
