Watch now: It got so cold in Florida, iguanas fell from trees

Cold temperatures in Florida cause iguanas to fall from trees.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A cold snap in Florida is different than in other places. Floridians put on heavy coats when it's 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

There were no blizzard conditions in the Sunshine State over the weekend, but strange things happen when the thermometer drops.

Iguanas, an invasive species, are well accustomed to the trees of South Florida. When it gets cold, below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, they go into a sort of suspended animation mode. And they fall to the ground.

But they usually wake up with the sun's warmth.

Cold Weather-Florida

A stunned baby iguana lies in the grass at Cherry Creek Park in Oakland Park, Fla.

The National Weather Service reported that West Palm Beach hit 37 degrees Fahrenheit, the coldest morning of the past 12 years. Up the East Coast in Vero Beach, the record low was tied at 30 degrees Fahrenheit, set in 1978.

It's all going to warm up nicely after the weekend. The low temperatures near freezing are quite rare in Florida, but at first glance the citrus, strawberry and tomato winter crops suffered no major damage. Farmers spray water onto the crops to help protect them from the cold.

