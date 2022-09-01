Watch Now: Jackson residents voice frustrations over ongoing water crisis

The National Guard has been sent to help in Jackson after major flooding in Mississippi resulted in the city's water being declared unsafe to use.
The National Guard has been sent to help in Jackson after major flooding in Mississippi resulted in the city's water being declared unsafe to use.
What will happen to the nearly $1.4 billion jackpot if it remains unclaimed is a question on the minds of many. Mega Millions has the answer.
A prisoner overdosing in his cell led to law enforcement uncovering his illegal sexual relationship with a prison supervisor, according to criminal charges filed Monday.
Vanessa Bryant was awarded $16 million over grisly photos, actor Gary Busey was charged with sex crimes and NFL great Len Dawson died. Learn more on our daily podcast.
Houston police say a man evicted from an apartment building set fire to the house to lure out other tenants, then shot three dead and wounded two others.
The U.S. has authorized its first update to COVID-19 vaccines, booster doses that target today's most common omicron strain. Shots could begin within days.
The Justice Department has released a heavily redacted document on why federal agents searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Live coverage here.
"In those phone calls, Katalinic made specific references as to knowing the victim’s whereabouts, as well as other references regarding the well-being of their shared child," state police said.
Things to know today: Biden rails against "MAGA Republicans in Congress" for attacks on FBI; US life expectancy falls again; Gorbachev's legacy.
🎧 In the latest daily news podcast: Updates of investigations involving former President Trump and a recap of the week's religion news.
A newly released FBI document helps flesh out a probe into classified documents at Donald Trump's Florida estate. But many questions remain.
