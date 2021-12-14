Watch Now: Kentucky man survives tornado in century-old home

A Kentucky man said he’s grateful for the basement in his nearly century-old home that was hit by a massive tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Chad Baker may not be Maggie Reid’s landlord any longer, but the two still have a close connection. “He’s too cool,” Reid said about her former landlord and now friend.
An ad for Munster Donuts at a recent Munster High School football game said, "Please don't crash into us."
"I keep thinking, that could have been me inside that building," said Gina Wills, who had her first day as a delivery driver with a third-party Amazon delivery service partner on Friday.
At least 70 people were feared dead in Kentucky after tornadoes and severe weather tore through multiple states. Here are the latest updates on storms across the country.
Things to know today: British court opens door to Julian Assange extradition to U.S.; NFL Pro Bowler, champion dies at 33; plus, the weekend weather forecast.
A "fully weaponized" software vulnerability exploited in the online game Minecraft, hugely popular with kids, is a major threat to internet-connected devices around the world.
A federal jury in Arkansas has convicted former reality TV star Josh Duggar of downloading and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison.
Here's a look at what's known about Friday's tornado outbreak and the role of climate change in such weather events, as well as some of the relief being provided and ways to donate.
President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order to make the federal government carbon-neutral by 2050.
Pfizer says a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine may protect against the omicron variant even though the initial two doses appear significantly less effective.
