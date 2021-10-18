Watch now: Madison creating encampment for the homeless to get people out of sprawling tent and vehicle camp

Madison is quickly constructing its first homeless camp at a remote industrial site on the Southeast Side as a more humane option to a large, unsafe encampment at Reindahl Park near East Towne.

In six weeks, the city has graded a 1.8-acre site in an industrial area at 3202 Dairy Drive, brought in a small building and remodeled it with an office and bathrooms, and erected streetlights and electrical hookups to serve 30 tiny shelters. A 6-foot chain-link fence with vinyl privacy slats encircles the site.

At the end of the month, a private company will deliver the prefabricated shelters. Once assembled, each will be connected to electric service and come equipped with beds, heaters, air conditioners and mini refrigerators. The city will also create an asphalt fire lane down the center of the site. Landscaping will follow.

The first residents could move there from the sprawling, now illegal, tent and vehicle encampment at Reindahl Park on the East Side as soon as mid-November before winter sets in.

Soon, the city will select an operator to manage the site. Staff will be present during the day and evening, and individualized services such as help finding more stable housing, mental health services and addiction treatment also will be available.

The city estimates the camp will cost roughly $900,000 in initial costs and $75,000 monthly for operations.

“We are trying something new with this shelter campground, and learning from other communities and people experiencing homelessness in the process,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “My hope is that this temporary location and staffing will provide an opportunity for people to feel safe and stable, so they are prepared to move on to a more permanent housing situation.”

But the initiative has some homeless advocates concerned about people being dislocated from a spot where they have grown comfortable, even if the new site will more ably meet their needs. Some also questioned how long it will be available, while some neighbors have expressed safety concerns and fear it could depress surrounding property values.

Seeking a place

The city, like other metro areas, has long struggled to meet the needs of its homeless population living outdoors, and the challenge has become more acute and complex during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the pandemic took hold, the city designated the Starkweather Creek conservation area and Reindahl Park on the East Side as places for temporary camping — known as “temporary permissible encampments,” or TPEs — but homeless people flocked to McPike Park on the Near East Side because of its proximity to Downtown and resources.

At its peak, roughly 40 people were camping at McPike, but it was mostly abandoned by the time the city ordered people to vacate the site amid a cold snap at the end of February.

In early April, the city posted notices that a ban on camping would be enforced and all structures and personal property must be removed from Reindahl, where up to 20 people had been staying. By May 9, most had left, but several refused, and city officials didn’t force a removal of items.

Over time, the number of homeless campers at Reindahl has grown to perhaps 70 people or more, including several living out of their RVs and vehicles, and spread within the park.

On Aug. 31, Rhodes-Conway and the City Council determined the campsite was unsafe and declared a state of emergency at the park. The council unanimously approved a plan to transform the site at 3202 Dairy Drive, which is across the street from the Madison Fire Department’s Station 14, into a “safer and more sanitary” campground for those experiencing homelessness.

“The biggest challenge was finding a suitable location,” said Jim O’Keefe, city community development director.

The Fire Department had acquired 3202 Dairy Drive and an adjacent vacant parcel years ago. The coming encampment is located next to Monona Serenity Group, a meeting space for recovering alcoholics, addicts and their families and friends, at 4937 Prairie Dock Drive, across the street from Our Savior Deaf Lutheran Church, 3110 Dairy Drive, and near businesses on Femrite Drive.

“The location is one of the biggest barriers, particularly because pedestrian/bike and bus options are very limited with the intersection on (Highway) 51 that needs to be crossed to get to various stores,” said Brenda Konkel, a longtime advocate for the homeless and executive director at MACH OneHealth, who called the initiative “an expensive Band-Aid” to the city’s broader challenges of homelessness.

“Many people who are currently unhoused and staying at Reindahl feel like this is the city’s attempt to push them out of sight and back into the woods where they are hidden from the public so it looks like ‘the problem’ has gone away,” she said. “It’s one solution for some people, but clearly not enough for the 75 people currently at Reindahl or the other 100 to 150 people sleeping outside in other locations around the city.”

At an online neighborhood meeting on Oct. 6, residents and business and property owners voiced sympathy for the plight of the homeless, but some took issue with the speed at which the project was developing and complained of an incomplete plan for operating the facility.

Ald. Jael Currie, 16th District, who represents the area and is the YWCA Madison’s housing director, said she is both “excited and nervous” to be embarking on new solutions to address homelessness and housing insecurity.

“As expected, feelings of neighbors vary across the spectrum from extreme opposition and angst to acceptance and openness,” she said. “Based on some of the feedback I’ve received, I’m absolutely worried about how residents of the campground will be received.”

But the encampment can succeed by delivering services tailored to individual needs, Currie said, adding that she plans to regularly visit and volunteer at the site.

The city will use $2 million in previously approved federal COVID relief money to develop and operate the site.

The state of emergency, which expires Dec. 31, allows the city to begin preparations at the site right away. The city still must secure necessary approvals and licenses.

In the meantime, officials are continuing to look for other options for those still camping at Reindahl or other spots with the intent of closing the Reindahl encampment by the onset of winter, O’Keefe said.

More humane

Muddied after days of rain, the Dairy Drive location is beginning to take shape. The main building is in place and being finished. The field of electric hookups, looking like an empty drive-in movie theater, has been installed. And 1,090 feet of fencing is up to provide privacy and a degree of security.

The 527-square-foot main building, formerly used as a drive-thru teller structure near Hilldale, will have a small office and six bathrooms, each with a toilet, sink and shower and separate outdoor entrances.

Thirty 64-square-foot shelters are next. Purchased from Pallet shelter of Everett, Washington, the shelters are built with aluminum frames and insulated composite panels, will have locking doors, operable windows, fold-up beds, shelving, electricity, heaters and air conditioners, refrigerators and safety features including an emergency exit, fire extinguishers and smoke alarms.

The shelters, shipped flat-packed and requiring just 30 to 90 minutes of assembly time, were designed with input from people who have experienced homelessness, company spokesman Brandon Bills said.

The site will have eight streetlights, an area with picnic tables and grills, a bike rack and a spot for refuse collection and pickup. Those living at the site who have vehicles will be expected to park on the street, but the city will not allow car camping on the street or tent camping in the vicinity, O’Keefe said.

The city will give priority to those who have been camping at Reindahl in recent months, and city staff will work with the operator and those campers to determine who is best suited to relocate to Dairy Drive, O’Keefe said. But use of the facility is strictly voluntary, he stressed.

The new site will accommodate couples, providing them separate shelters, but not families, O’Keefe said. There is no set length of stay, but the camp is intended to be an alternative to emergency shelter, where some homeless people don’t feel comfortable, not long-term housing. The goal is to get people connected to housing, he said.

The city’s management partner will provide on-site staffing during the day and evening with a 24/7 phone line, case managers, property maintenance, safety monitoring and help with transportation, among other services.

“The rules for campground users, guests and other details will be addressed in an operations plan developed by the city and the management partner,” O’Keefe said.

One chief goal of the new site is avoiding the physical disturbances and drug activity seen at the Reindahl encampment, Madison police East District Capt. Jamar Gary said.

But Dairy Drive is different in several key respects: It will have a property manager, capacity is limited to 30 people and there will be services offered to campers on site, he said.

The Police Department has been part of the planning with other city agencies, and once the operator is named, the department will work with it to determine how best to keep the site safe, he said. It’s also important to treat the campers with dignity and respect, he said.

Transportation will be a challenge, most agree.

“Some have cars. Others will rely on public transportation or on friends and family,” O’Keefe said. “Discussions are underway about how to facilitate/subsidize the use of transit and how to coordinate other transportation options that can help people get to where they need to go, whether for groceries or medical appointments or laundry services.

“This site has some deficiencies,” he said. “It may not work for everyone. But we’ve drawn on lessons learned from the Reindahl Park experience. In many respects this campground will better meet the needs of those who need it, offering a much safer, much more humane and dignified venue than the Reindahl Park model.

“That said, this is a new endeavor for the city,” he said. “We’ll likely learn as we move forward and need to be ready to make adjustments, where needed.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0