 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Man discovers a 'hidden' ice palace at Utah national park
View Comments
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Man discovers a 'hidden' ice palace at Utah national park

{{featured_button_text}}

This stunning video shows the usually free-flowing waterfalls in Zion National Park completely frozen over. Lester Visaya, 33, came across the remarkable site in Utah during a hike. The national park is known for its picturesque canyons that flow in wave-like patterns, but one if its lesser known spots is the 'hidden' Kanarra Falls. Lester said it was a difficult hike to get there, but worth the view.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Five children, 1 adult killed in Oklahoma home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News