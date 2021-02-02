Watch Now: Man discovers a 'hidden' ice palace at Utah national park

This stunning video shows the usually free-flowing waterfalls in Zion National Park completely frozen over. Lester Visaya, 33, came across the remarkable site in Utah during a hike. The national park is known for its picturesque canyons that flow in wave-like patterns, but one if its lesser known spots is the 'hidden' Kanarra Falls. Lester said it was a difficult hike to get there, but worth the view.