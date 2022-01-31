Watch Now: Massachusetts digging out after blizzard

A ferocious nor'easter, which rapidly intensified into a bomb cyclone, slammed Massachusetts with heavy snow and hurricane-force winds on Saturday.
One little town. Three thousand people. Two starkly different realities. It's another measure of how division has seeped into the American fabric, all the way to a single street in a small Minnesota town.
A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh hours before President Biden is scheduled to visit the city to talk about the infrastructure bill.
As the free N95 masks begin to become available in parts of the U.S., here's what you need to know about getting one.
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire, giving President Joe Biden a chance to nominate a new justice to the bench, source says.
A Wisconsin judge on Friday approved an agreement by lawyers to destroy the assault-style rifle that Kyle Rittenhouse used to shoot three people during a 2020 street protest.
A petition aims to free two Texas brothers and a friend arrested for allegedly beating to death their stepfather, who was accused of sexually abusing their sister.
Things to know today: US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert; London police probe parties; Biden uses vulgarity to insult Fox News reporter. Get caught up.
For many its symptoms can be mild. But the highly contagious variant is driving daily death tolls higher than fall's delta wave, and deaths may keep rising for days or weeks. Get the latest, and see the numbers by state.
Peter Doocy said the president called him later to the clear the air. Doocy said Biden told him, "It's nothing personal, pal."
Critics say it's a continuation of a decades-old policy that kowtows to ranchers who don't want horses competing with their cattle and sheep for limited forage on rangeland in 10 states.
