The homeowners thought it was an invasive species, but reptile experts say it’s more likely someone’s pet.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The homeowners thought it was an invasive species, but reptile experts say it’s more likely someone’s pet.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, American officials said.
The promotion is part of the Golden Arches’ SZN of Sharing. Here's how it works.
For the past 10 years, the "Merchant of Death" was being held in the U.S. Penitentiary in Marion, Illinois. He was scheduled to be released in 2029.
The National Weather Service warned that there would be “numerous, widespread, and impactful weather hazards in the heart of the country this week.”
The Department of Energy is planning an announcement for Tuesday about a “major scientific breakthrough” that could lead to potentially harnessing the energy from nuclear fusion. Get that and more trending news here.
A plane believed to be carrying Brittney Griner landed in the United States early Friday, nearly 10 months after the basketball star was detained in Russia.
Here are today's top stories, plus the weather forecast, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this day in history. Get caught up.
Aldrich’s grandparents ran from their Colorado Springs home last year and called 911, saying Aldrich was building a bomb in the basement and had threatened to kill them.
Here are today's top stories, plus the weather forecast, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this day in history. Get caught up.
Herschel Walker, a football legend in the 1980s favored by Donald Trump, was unable to overcome a bevy of damaging allegations.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.