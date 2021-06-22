Watch Now: Massive Outer Banks home goes up in flames, leaving dozens displaced, officials say

A fire tore through a massive Outer Banks home on Father's Day, leaving dozens displaced in the popular tourist destination, officials said.

Facebook user Sheila Foster Davies said it was about 4 a.m. Sunday when she woke up to someone pounding at her door and telling her to evacuate. Video she posted online shows flames leaping from a nearby home in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina.

"The huge rental house 2 houses away is gone, burned completely to the ground," she wrote on Facebook. "Praying for our neighbors and all the renters in the houses beside us."

The fire reportedly engulfed a $4.9 million vacation home that had 16 to 18 bedrooms. At the time of the blaze, 42 people were inside, according to The Coastland Times.

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department said it teamed up with other agencies to put out the fire, which left "extensive damage" to the home. Cars in the driveway, two neighboring houses and the Marriott TownePlace Suites pool house also were damaged, OBX Today reported.

Officials said no one was injured in the blaze that broke out on South Virginia Dare Trail, which runs parallel to the ocean. The house is in Kill Devil Hills, a beach town on the Outer Banks barrier islands.