Michael Womer, the Gator Crusader, sings his alligators through hurricanes at the Suncoast Primate Sanctuary outside of Tampa.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Michael Womer, the Gator Crusader, sings his alligators through hurricanes at the Suncoast Primate Sanctuary outside of Tampa.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
As punishment, the Trump Organization could be fined up to $1.6 million.
A 2-year-old girl is recovering after being attacked by a coyote in front of her house in a Los Angeles neighborhood.
Tensions over gender identity and sexual orientation pervade the campuses of hundreds of U.S. Catholic and Protestant universities across the U.S.
The decision represents a significant win for federal prosecutors, clearing the way for them to use as part of their investigation the entire tranche of documents seized during an Aug. 8 FBI search of Mar-a-Lago.
Herschel Walker, a football legend in the 1980s favored by Donald Trump, was unable to overcome a bevy of damaging allegations.
The court's decision to hear arguments relatively quickly means it's likely to determine whether the loan cancellations are legal by late June.
The Senate passed a bill to bind rail companies and workers to a proposed settlement. Critics say the contract lacks sufficient levels of paid leave for rail workers.
A surge of anti-Jewish vitriol, spread by a world-famous rapper, an NBA star and other prominent people, is stoking fears that public figures are normalizing hate and ramping up the risk of violence. Here's a look at those concerns, plus more of the day's trending topics.
It wasn't until the woman got home at the end of the day that she was met by police officers, who told her the patient was her 17-year-old daughter, Montana.
Power is out in North Carolina, a look at Supreme Court cases, Sunday's sports highlights and the Kennedy Center celebrates legends in the arts. Those stories and more on our daily podcast.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.