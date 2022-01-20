Watch Now: Miami police officer rescues dolphin tangled in fishing net

A police officer rescued a juvenile dolphin that was tangled in a fishing net off the coast of Miami, Florida on December 10.
For the first time in half a year, U.S. families on Friday are going without a monthly deposit from the child tax credit. A closer look at the impact.
Here's what you need to know about masks like N95s, where to get them and how to use them safely.
Authorities say a man apparently took hostages Saturday during services at a synagogue near Fort Worth, Texas. It wasn't clear how many people were in the building.
It's no surprise: A cross-section of U.S. residents remain divided over Joe Biden and his policies. Plus, a look at Jill Biden's "healing" role as a first lady who's kept her day job.
Things to know today: Here's how to get free N95 masks starting next week; U.S. steps up aid to Ukraine; NAACP award nominations. Get caught up.
The tests will be provided at no cost, including no shipping fee. The White House said "tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering."
The rabbi said he threw a chair at the gunman and then escaped with two other hostages after a 10-hour standoff. The hostage taker was killed.
COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are climbing and modelers forecast 50,000 to 300,000 more Americans could die by the time the wave subsides in mid-March.
The New York AG's office says it has uncovered evidence that former President Donald Trump's company used "fraudulent or misleading" asset valuations to get loans and tax benefits.
The University of Michigan has agreed to a $490 million settlement with hundreds of people who say they were sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor at the school.
