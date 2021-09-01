Watch Now: Multiple people rescued from car trapped in Ida flooding

Body cam footage shows multiple people being rescued from their vehicle by a police officer in Pascagoula, Mississippi, after Ida caused flooding in the region on August 30.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Body cam footage shows multiple people being rescued from their vehicle by a police officer in Pascagoula, Mississippi, after Ida caused flooding in the region on August 30.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was granted parole Friday after two of RFK's sons spoke in favor of Sirhan Sirhan's release and prosecutors declined to argue he should be kept behind bars.
The Education Department announced Monday that it's investigating five states with universal mask bans, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions.
An Afghan official says at least 60 Afghans were killed and another 143 were wounded in the attack outside Kabul airport. U.S. officials say 12 military service members were also killed.
America's longest war has ended after 20 years. The last U.S. troops have departed Afghanistan, concluding a final, frantic airlift.
Hurricane Ida knocked out power to the entire city of New Orleans, hours after blasting ashore as one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S.
A man who led efforts in his Texas community against mask wearing and other preventative measures during the coronavirus pandemic has died from COVID-19.
School districts in Florida may impose mask mandates, a judge said Friday, ruling that Gov. Ron DeSantis overstepped his authority by issuing an executive order banning the mandates.
Here's the latest from Afghanistan as evacuation efforts wind down ahead of America's Tuesday deadline for withdrawal.
Heartwrenching details are emerging about some of the 13 U.S. troops killed in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan's Kabul airport.
On alert for more terrorist attacks, the U.S. military has begun its final withdrawal from Afghanistan. The remains of the 13 U.S. troops killed Thursday are on their way home.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.